Tracy Krueger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Referee Tracy Krueger collapsed and died while officiating a high school basketball game.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Tracy Krueger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Julie Kilburg-Moret Referee Tracy Krueger collapsed and died while officiating a high school basketball game last night. This is a letter from 2019 I remember seeing.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Missy Heisz

I am so sad for this family. It takes so very much to dedicate your life to a sport that may not support you back. Bless him and his family for their dedication and may they find peace knowing that he was doing what he loved.

Tom Martin

Hearts are heavy today throughout SW WIsconsin…while he didn’t know me, Tracy officiated numerous events for my sons and many other daughters/sons as well. He was a tremendous professional and to think he officiated every sport except wrestling is just mind boggling. For Tracy as you allude to football Julie Kilburg-Moret, I will never forget his “FIRST DOWN!”. RIP Tracy.

Matt Mezera

Tracy was a great man and extremely dedicated to our youth. So saddened to hear of his passing. He will be missed!

Kim Moret

How sad, I believe he was the Richland Center UW school for women’s basketball too

Sheila Draves

Oh my I work with his wife and he was my Social studies teacher in high school and our boys basketball coach at the time. So sad. Thanks for posting.

Paula Check

This is so so sad. Thanks for sharing Julie. I hadn’t heard that.