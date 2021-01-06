Tracy Larkin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Montgomery City Council member Tracy Larkin has Died .
Montgomery City Council member Tracy Larkin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
JUST IN: Montgomery City Council member Tracy Larkin has passed away https://t.co/se1tXxLLpj @wsfa12news
— Mark Bullock (@markb_wsfa) January 6, 2021
Mark Bullock @markb_wsfa JUST IN: Montgomery City Council member Tracy Larkin has passed away https://wsfa.com/2021/01/05/montgomery-city-councilman-tracy-larkin-dies/… @wsfa12news
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.