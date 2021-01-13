Tracy Larkin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tracy Larkin has Died.
Tracy Larkin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
KSTB extends #condolences to the fam, friends & colleagues of #Montgomery #City #Councilor Tracy Larkin. He earned a Bachelor’s & Master’s degree from Ala State Univ. 1st elected to City Council in 1999, he was serving his 4th non-consecutive term. #TracyLarkin #ASU #RIP
#KSTB pic.twitter.com/NPPF3KKBIP
— KSTB Enterprises (@KSTB) January 13, 2021
