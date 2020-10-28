Tracy Smothers Death -Dead : Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“CauliflowerAlleyClub on Twitter: “Everyone here at CAC is deeply saddened to hear that Tracy Smothers has passed away at 58 years old. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, fans around the world and try to find some comfort in knowing that he’s no longer suffering & has finally found peace ”

Everyone here at CAC is deeply saddened to hear that Tracy Smothers has passed away at 58 years old. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, fans around the world and try to find some comfort in knowing that he's no longer suffering & has finally found peace pic.twitter.com/3DQQ6gF80D — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) October 28, 2020

UPDATED: CM Punk, Taz, The Blue Meanie And Others Pay Tribute To Tracy Smothers, WWE Issues Statement https://t.co/UuUrgcrPLs — 411MANIA (@411mania) October 28, 2020

Tributes

He embodied wrestling’s undying spirit… Generous with both knowledge and warmth, he had the unique ability to make everyone feel welcome and important Tracy Smothers is Forever. pic.twitter.com/4pD2h1UMvr — /// (@WresIsForever) October 28, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Tracy Smothers. He was a true legend in the southern pro wrestling territories. I met him at an autograph signing 25 years ago alongside Wild fire Tommy Rich. He treated everyone the same. #RIPTracySmothers — David Gordon (@Davidgordon2887) October 28, 2020

Steve Wrote

Met Tracy Smothers about 20 years ago after a show. We had a handshake, a smile, and kind words. Super nice. Always entertaining to watch work.

Rest easy, southern paisan. Holly Stapleton wrote

Tracy Smothers was one of the best dudes I’ve ever had the privilege to call a friend. He used to work in my home town delivering pizzas when he wasn’t wrestling. I love that man. Prayers go out to his friends and family.

Tracy Smothers helped teach so many of us in pro wrestling during the past 20+ years, especially young talent on independent shows, to whom he owed nothing, but gave so much. pic.twitter.com/udRpwfHC99 — Dave Prazak (@DavePrazak) October 28, 2020