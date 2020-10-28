Tracy Smothers Death -Dead : Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

October 28, 2020
Tracy Smothers Death -Dead : Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“CauliflowerAlleyClub on Twitter: “Everyone here at CAC is deeply saddened to hear that Tracy Smothers has passed away at 58 years old. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, fans around the world and try to find some comfort in knowing that he’s no longer suffering & has finally found peace ”

Tributes 

Steve Wrote 
Met Tracy Smothers about 20 years ago after a show. We had a handshake, a smile, and kind words. Super nice. Always entertaining to watch work.
Rest easy, southern paisan.

Holly Stapleton wrote 
Tracy Smothers was one of the best dudes I’ve ever had the privilege to call a friend. He used to work in my home town delivering pizzas when he wasn’t wrestling. I love that man. Prayers go out to his friends and family.

Tracy Smothers Death -Dead : Wrestler Tracy Smothers has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

