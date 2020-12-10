Tracy Sormanti Death –Dead-Obituaries : cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dan Rider wrote

I am so saddened to hear this. I remember Tracy’s mom taking Tracy and her sister for music lessons when they were kids at the store I worked at. They were such a great family. RIP Tracy.

Bethany Wardle Zeppetelle wrote

So sad to hear of Tracy’s passing. I was fortunate to meet her and take some classes with her many years ago. Such a bright, beautiful and vibrant woman. My condolences to her family, friends and the Patriots organization.

Mike Brogan wrote

She was so very very kind to our twin daughters, they have been part of the Junior Cheerleader program the last two years. She had no vested interest in these 7 year old kids that just wanted to be Pats Cheerleaders when they grow up. They were literally two of hundreds. She took them under her wing, at every event she made a point to seek out her “favorite twins” we aren’t rich, we are a random family from the suburbs. Our daughters performed on the field at Gillette Stadium because of her. She was truly an angel and will leave a void that will never be filled.

Kristen LaFleche wrote

My daughter was a part of the New England Patriot Jr Cheerleader program. Tracy always took the time out for the kids and ran an awesome clinic. She provided our family with many good memories over the years. She was professional, and caring. Our condolences to her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Megan Wells wrote

She was such a kind woman. My daughter and I were lucky enough to have met her during a youth cheer camp when she brought some of the cheerleaders down to CT to help our kids. Rest peacefully and my thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Kimmy Brogan wrote

Tracy was one of a kind. She gave my kids and so many others the opportunities of a lifetime on the Patriots Jr Cheer program. She went out of her way to invite them to every single event and have experiences that little cheerleaders can only dream of. She even overnighted us an autographed photo of all the cheerleaders for our school PTO fundraiser one year.