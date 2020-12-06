Tracy Sormanti Death -Dead-Obituaries : Longtime #Patriots Cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Tracy Sormanti Death –Dead-Obituaries : Longtime #Patriots Cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti – Cause of Death Unknown.

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team’s longtime cheerleading director, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Sormanti, just 58 years old, was in her 32nd season of service with the Patriots organization., according to a statement posted online on December 5.  2020 by patriots.com

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Mike Reiss wrote 
“We are grieving the loss of a beloved member of our family today. Tracy Sormanti was one of my first hires, and after nearly three decades, I can confidently say that there was no one more dedicated to her job or caring and compassionate about those she coached.” – Robert Kraft

New England Patriots wrote 
Decades of dedication and positivity, and an everlasting legacy.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti: https://bit.ly/36MG2m1

The Spike King Crown wrote 
Unfortunate news has come today from the Patriots Organization. Tracy Sormanti, Cheerleader Director, has sadly passed away. For those unaware, she has been with NE since May 1994. She started as a cheerleader for 5 seasons then became a Director for 27 years (including 2020).

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.