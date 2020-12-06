Tracy Sormanti Death –Dead-Obituaries : Longtime #Patriots Cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti – Cause of Death Unknown.

Decades of dedication and positivity, and an everlasting legacy. We are saddened to announce the passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti: https://t.co/WmhoLOv2Ge — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 5, 2020

Mike Reiss wrote

“We are grieving the loss of a beloved member of our family today. Tracy Sormanti was one of my first hires, and after nearly three decades, I can confidently say that there was no one more dedicated to her job or caring and compassionate about those she coached.” – Robert Kraft

New England Patriots wrote

The Spike King Crown wrote

Unfortunate news has come today from the Patriots Organization. Tracy Sormanti, Cheerleader Director, has sadly passed away. For those unaware, she has been with NE since May 1994. She started as a cheerleader for 5 seasons then became a Director for 27 years (including 2020).