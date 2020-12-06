Tracy Sormanti Death –Dead-Obituaries : Longtime #Patriots Cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti – Cause of Death Unknown.
So sad to hear about the passing of RI native and longtime #Patriots Cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti from a 3 year battle with cancer. @NBC10 @Patriots https://t.co/Mt1YAsyOIF
— Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) December 5, 2020
A champion who devoted her life to cheering on a dynasty! In the process- she changed the lives of so many incredible young women! My deepest condolences! @Patriots
Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti https://t.co/1GKFYKaa6t
— Jackie Bruno NBC10 Boston (@JBrunoNBCBoston) December 5, 2020
Decades of dedication and positivity, and an everlasting legacy.
We are saddened to announce the passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti: https://t.co/WmhoLOv2Ge
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 5, 2020
“We are grieving the loss of a beloved member of our family today. Tracy Sormanti was one of my first hires, and after nearly three decades, I can confidently say that there was no one more dedicated to her job or caring and compassionate about those she coached.” – Robert Kraft
We are saddened to announce the passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti: https://bit.ly/36MG2m1
Unfortunate news has come today from the Patriots Organization. Tracy Sormanti, Cheerleader Director, has sadly passed away. For those unaware, she has been with NE since May 1994. She started as a cheerleader for 5 seasons then became a Director for 27 years (including 2020).
