Trademark Infringement: The Meaning of Inadmissible in a Trademark Case According to Urban Dictionary

A recent trademark case has highlighted the issue of using informal sources, such as Urban Dictionary, as evidence in legal proceedings. The case in question involved a dispute over the trademark for the term “side hustle”, which was filed by a company called The Hustle LLC. The trademark was opposed by another company, Side Hustle Coffee & Tea, who argued that the term was too generic to be trademarked.

In support of their argument, Side Hustle Coffee & Tea submitted evidence from Urban Dictionary, which defined “side hustle” as “a way to make money on the side, outside of your regular job”. However, the evidence was ultimately deemed inadmissible by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), as it was considered to be hearsay.

Hearsay is defined as secondhand information that is not based on personal knowledge or observation. In legal proceedings, hearsay evidence is generally not admissible, as it is considered to be unreliable and potentially prejudicial. In the case of the “side hustle” trademark dispute, the Urban Dictionary definition was deemed to be hearsay, as it was not based on personal knowledge or observation, but rather on the opinions of anonymous contributors to the website.

The decision by the USPTO highlights the importance of using reliable sources of evidence in legal proceedings. While informal sources such as Urban Dictionary can be useful for providing context and understanding of language and cultural trends, they are not considered to be reliable sources of factual information. In order to make a strong case in a legal dispute, it is essential to use primary sources of evidence, such as official records, expert testimony, and firsthand accounts.

The case also raises questions about the role of informal sources of information in our society. Urban Dictionary, like other user-generated content websites such as Wikipedia, is a valuable resource for understanding contemporary language and culture. However, it is important to recognize that these sources are not always reliable, and may contain inaccuracies, biases, and misinformation.

As consumers of information, it is important to be critical of the sources we rely on, and to seek out multiple perspectives and sources before making decisions. In the case of the “side hustle” trademark dispute, Side Hustle Coffee & Tea may have been better served by relying on more reliable sources of evidence, such as industry reports, market research, and legal precedent.

The case also highlights the challenges of trademark law in an era of rapid technological change and evolving language. As new terms and phrases enter the vernacular, companies may be tempted to trademark them in order to gain a competitive advantage. However, the USPTO has strict criteria for trademark registration, which require the term to be distinctive, non-generic, and not likely to cause confusion with other trademarks.

In the case of the “side hustle” trademark dispute, the USPTO ultimately denied the trademark registration, citing the term’s generic nature and lack of distinctiveness. The decision was based on a thorough review of the evidence, including industry reports, market research, and legal precedent, rather than on informal sources such as Urban Dictionary.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of using reliable sources of evidence in legal proceedings, and of the challenges of trademark law in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. As language and culture continue to evolve, it will be essential for companies and legal professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments, and to rely on trustworthy sources of information and analysis.

