“Trader Joe’s pasta recipe”: Three-Ingredient Recipe for Delicious Trader Joe’s Pasta, Perfect for Lazy Cooks

A Canny Cook Reveals Her Three-Ingredient Trader Joe’s-Inspired Pasta Dish

As a busy mother-of-two, Lindsey (@lindsey____xo) doesn’t always have the time or energy to make a gourmet meal. Her solution? Whip up a delicious dish with minimal effort required. In a recent video, Lindsey shared her three-ingredient Trader Joe’s-inspired pasta dish that she loves to make on nights when she doesn’t feel like cooking.

The Lazy Meal

The inspiration for this dish came from a well-known Trader Joe’s lazy meal. However, instead of grabbing the ingredients from that grocery store, Lindsey went to Alpine Marketplace. All that was needed: one bag of pasta, a carton of whipped cream cheese, and tomato sauce. For her dish, she bought Rao’s brand farfalle and sauce.

Cooking the Dish

Lindsey started by boiling water for the pasta while heating the tomato sauce in a pan. Once the pasta was cooking, Lindsey added the entire can of Philadelphia’s whipped cream cheese into the sauce. She mixed in the cream cheese until the sauce turned orange. Finally, she added the pasta to the pan, mixing all three ingredients on low heat.

The Taste Test

Lindsey snuck a bite, and her face lit up. Viewers ate up her quick and easy recipe idea, commenting that they were excited to try it. “I will have to try this! I never thought about adding cream cheese,” an excited follower admitted. “This looks like perfection,” another woman wrote. A creative cook added: “I feel like mascarpone to replace the cream cheese would hit.” And by “hit,” she meant to taste good.

Final Thoughts

Lindsey’s three-ingredient pasta dish is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can come together to create a delicious meal. With minimal effort required, this dish is perfect for those busy nights when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

