Trader shot dead in Mumbai’s Kandivli, suspect Rohit Pal arrested from Prayagraj

Manoj Chauhan – victim name : Trader shot dead in Mumbai, suspect Rohit Pal arrested from UP

One person has been arrested by Mumbai police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the shooting of a trader in Kandivli. The victim, Manoj Chauhan, was shot in the neck on Sunday while out getting a haircut. The assailant’s face was not clearly captured on camera, but police have identified the suspect as Rohit Pal. Police believe the motive was linked to a personal issue related to Chauhan’s marriage. Chauhan ran an imitation jewellery business with his brother and lived in Kandivli, while their families are based in UP.

News Source : TNN

