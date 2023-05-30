Trader shot dead in Mumbai’s Kandivli, suspect Rohit Pal arrested from Prayagraj

Trader shot dead in Mumbai’s Kandivli, suspect Rohit Pal arrested from Prayagraj

Posted on May 30, 2023

Manoj Chauhan – victim name : Trader shot dead in Mumbai, suspect Rohit Pal arrested from UP

One person has been arrested by Mumbai police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the shooting of a trader in Kandivli. The victim, Manoj Chauhan, was shot in the neck on Sunday while out getting a haircut. The assailant’s face was not clearly captured on camera, but police have identified the suspect as Rohit Pal. Police believe the motive was linked to a personal issue related to Chauhan’s marriage. Chauhan ran an imitation jewellery business with his brother and lived in Kandivli, while their families are based in UP.

News Source : TNN

  1. UP shooting case
  2. K’vli shooting incident
  3. Accused arrested in UP shooting
  4. Mumbai news on K’vli shooting
  5. Investigation updates on UP shooting case
Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply