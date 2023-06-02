“Traeger Chicken Paprikash”: Recipe for Traeger Chicken Paprikash

Delicious Hungarian Chicken Paprikash gets the pellet grill treatment with our simple Traeger Chicken Paprikash Recipe!

There’s nothing quite like the flavor of wood-fired meats, and this Traeger Chicken Paprikash recipe takes that flavor to the next level. We’ve taken the traditional Hungarian dish and given it a smoky twist, using chicken leg quarters on the bone and fresh Hungarian paprika to create a deliciously rich and flavorful meal.

Traeger Smoked Chicken Paprikash

Fire up your Traeger and get ready to break out your favorite cast-iron skillet. This recipe is easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner or a weekend cookout.

Ingredients:

4 chicken leg quarters on the bone

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 onions, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of sweet Hungarian paprika

2 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your Traeger to 375°F. Season the chicken leg quarters with salt and pepper. Place the chicken on the grill and cook for 25-30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. While the chicken is cooking, heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onions and cook until they are translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute. Add the sweet Hungarian paprika and stir to combine. Add the chicken broth and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Add the sour cream and stir to combine. Remove the skillet from the heat. When the chicken is cooked, remove it from the Traeger and let it rest for 5 minutes. Serve the chicken with the paprikash sauce on top.

This Traeger Chicken Paprikash recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy a traditional Hungarian dish with a wood-fired twist. The smoky flavor of the Traeger pairs perfectly with the chicken and paprika, creating a rich and satisfying meal that’s perfect for any occasion.

