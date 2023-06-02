“Traeger Chicken Paprikash”: Recipe for Traeger Chicken Paprikash

Delicious Hungarian Chicken Paprikash gets the pellet grill treatment with our simple Traeger Chicken Paprikash Recipe!
There’s nothing quite like the flavor of wood-fired meats, and this Traeger Chicken Paprikash recipe takes that flavor to the next level. We’ve taken the traditional Hungarian dish and given it a smoky twist, using chicken leg quarters on the bone and fresh Hungarian paprika to create a deliciously rich and flavorful meal.
Traeger Smoked Chicken Paprikash
Fire up your Traeger and get ready to break out your favorite cast-iron skillet. This recipe is easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner or a weekend cookout.
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken leg quarters on the bone
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 onions, diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of sweet Hungarian paprika
- 2 cups of chicken broth
- 1 cup of sour cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your Traeger to 375°F.
- Season the chicken leg quarters with salt and pepper.
- Place the chicken on the grill and cook for 25-30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
- While the chicken is cooking, heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the diced onions and cook until they are translucent.
- Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute.
- Add the sweet Hungarian paprika and stir to combine.
- Add the chicken broth and stir to combine.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
- Add the sour cream and stir to combine.
- Remove the skillet from the heat.
- When the chicken is cooked, remove it from the Traeger and let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Serve the chicken with the paprikash sauce on top.
This Traeger Chicken Paprikash recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy a traditional Hungarian dish with a wood-fired twist. The smoky flavor of the Traeger pairs perfectly with the chicken and paprika, creating a rich and satisfying meal that’s perfect for any occasion.
