“Traeger Paprikash Chicken Recipe”: Recipe for Chicken Paprikash using a Traeger Grill

Delicious Hungarian Chicken Paprikash on the Pellet Grill

If you’re looking for a flavorful way to cook chicken, then you should try our Traeger chicken paprikash recipe. It’s a traditional Hungarian dish that is made with chicken, onions, peppers, and paprika. We use chicken leg quarters on the bone to make this dish, and the wood fire flavor really shines when paired with the chicken and fresh Hungarian paprika.

Traeger Smoked Chicken Paprikash

To make this recipe, you’ll need a Traeger pellet grill. The grill will give your chicken a smoky flavor that you can’t get from any other cooking method. Here’s how to make Traeger smoked chicken paprikash:

Ingredients:

4 chicken leg quarters on the bone

1 large onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat your Traeger pellet grill to 375°F. Season the chicken leg quarters with salt and pepper. Place the chicken on the grill and cook for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the grill and set it aside. Lower the grill temperature to 325°F. Place a cast-iron skillet on the grill and let it heat up. Add the onion and red bell pepper to the skillet and cook until the vegetables are soft. Add the garlic, sweet paprika, and tomato paste to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Add the chicken broth to the skillet and stir to combine. Add the chicken leg quarters back to the skillet and spoon the sauce over the chicken. Cover the skillet with foil and cook for 45-60 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the skillet from the grill and let it cool for a few minutes. Stir in the sour cream and fresh parsley. Serve hot with your favorite sides.

Tips:

You can use any type of chicken for this recipe, but we prefer chicken leg quarters on the bone because they have more flavor.

Make sure to use sweet paprika instead of hot paprika. Sweet paprika is milder and won’t overpower the dish.

If you don’t have a cast-iron skillet, you can use any oven-safe skillet or baking dish.

Don’t skip the sour cream! It adds a tangy flavor to the dish and helps to thicken the sauce.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a flavorful and easy way to cook chicken, then you should try our Traeger chicken paprikash recipe. It’s a traditional Hungarian dish that is sure to impress your family and friends. The wood fire flavor from the Traeger pellet grill really adds a smoky depth to the dish that you won’t get from any other cooking method. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Traeger Chicken Paprikash Chicken Paprikash recipe Traeger smoker recipe Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Smoked Chicken Paprikash

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Traeger Chicken Paprikash Recipe/