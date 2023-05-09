“Traffic accident response by police in Dalby” : Dalby witnesses serious traffic crash as police arrive on scene

Police attend a major traffic accident in Dalby

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred near Dalby last night. The incident involved a truck and a vehicle that were travelling on the road around 9.50 pm. Details of the crash are still unknown, but authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that may assist with the investigation. The police have not released any information on the condition of the drivers or passengers involved in the crash.

News Source : The National Tribune

Source Link :Police responding to serious traffic crash at Dalby/