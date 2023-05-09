“Traffic accident response by police in Dalby” : Serious Traffic Crash at Dalby Prompts Police Response

Dalby traffic crash prompts urgent police response

A 44-year-old woman sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between a truck and a vehicle on the Warrego Highway near Dalby last night. The crash occurred around 9.50 pm when the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old man, escaped physical harm. The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with dashcam vision is urged to contact the police. The victim was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

The crash is a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, particularly on highways, where collisions can be more severe. The incident underscores the need for drivers to be vigilant, obey traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. The public is urged to assist the police in their investigations by sharing any information or dashcam footage that may assist in determining the cause of the accident.

