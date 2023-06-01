Traffic Collision Claims Life of Garland Owensby

Garland Owensby Death – Accident, Garland Owensby Dies In Traffic Collision

On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, Garland Owensby lost his life in a tragic traffic collision in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The accident occurred at around 10 PM on the intersection of Peachtree Road and Lenox Road. The Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene and shut down the intersection for several hours as they conducted an investigation.

Details of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, Garland Owensby was driving his car westbound on Lenox Road when he collided with another vehicle that was traveling northbound on Peachtree Road. The impact of the crash caused Owensby’s car to spin out of control and hit a nearby pole. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported Owensby to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but early reports suggest that speed may have been a factor.

Who was Garland Owensby?

Garland Owensby was a beloved member of the Atlanta community, known for his generous spirit and kind heart. He was a successful entrepreneur and the owner of several businesses in the area. Owensby was also a devoted husband and father, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Reaction to Owensby’s Death

The news of Garland Owensby’s death has left the Atlanta community in shock and mourning. Friends and family have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Owensby. Many have described him as a pillar of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand and support local causes.

The Atlanta Police Department has also released a statement expressing their condolences to Owensby’s family and friends. They have urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Conclusion

Garland Owensby’s death is a tragic loss for the Atlanta community. As the investigation into the cause of the collision continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the need to be vigilant on the roads. Our thoughts and prayers are with Owensby’s family and friends during this difficult time.

