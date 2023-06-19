Traffic Collision Claims the Life of Native Julia Vandentoorn in Grand Rapids, MI







Julia Vandentoorn Car Accident in Grand Rapids, MI – Native Passes Away in Traffic Collision

Julia was driving her car when she was hit by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Julia was a beloved member of the Grand Rapids community and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julia Vandentoorn, a native of Grand Rapids, MI, who died in a car accident on Friday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Elm Avenue at approximately 7:30 pm.





Michigan car accidents Native American fatalities in traffic collisions Grand Rapids traffic accidents Julia Vandentoorn accident investigation Car crash statistics in Michigan