traffic crash near Jay Today : Jay traffic crash results in death of woman from Delaware County | KSNF/KODE

Colcord Woman Killed in Fatal Crash in Oklahoma

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Jay, Oklahoma when a Colcord woman lost control of her vehicle and collided with an oncoming truck. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rhonda J. Burke, 45, was the victim of the fatal crash, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59, less than a mile south of Jay.

Following the collision, Burke was transported to Integris Grove General Hospital for treatment of head injuries. Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries and passed away at the hospital. The other driver involved in the crash, Tracy A. Teague, 58, of Jay, refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.

Cause of the Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported that the cause of the collision was due to Burke operating her vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper for the road conditions at the time. It is a tragic reminder of the importance of obeying speed limits and driving safely, especially when navigating curves on the road.

Reactions to the Fatal Crash

The news of Burke’s tragic death has left the community in mourning. She was a beloved member of the Colcord community, and her loss has been felt by many. The Colcord Public School District, where Burke worked as a teacher, released a statement expressing their condolences for her family and loved ones.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Rhonda Burke. Rhonda was a dedicated teacher who cared deeply about her students and colleagues. She will be greatly missed by the Colcord community, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

As the community grieves the loss of this beloved teacher, it is important to remember the importance of driving safely and obeying traffic laws. Even a momentary lapse in judgment can have devastating consequences, as was unfortunately the case in this tragic incident.

Conclusion

The fatal crash that claimed the life of Rhonda J. Burke is a tragic reminder of the importance of driving safely and obeying traffic laws. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Burke’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We also extend our condolences to the Colcord community, who has lost a beloved teacher and friend.

News Source : Sheila Stogsdill

Source Link :Delaware County woman killed in traffic crash near Jay | KSNF/KODE/