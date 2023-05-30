Traffic Fatality: Milosha Stephens Dies in SE Washington DC Intersection Crash

Milosha Stephens : Traffic Fatality: Milosha Stephens, Victim (May 27, 2023)

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is requesting assistance from the public regarding an investigation into a fatal traffic incident that occurred on May 27 at the intersection of South Capitol Street and N Street, SE. The incident claimed the life of Milosha Stephens, aged 49. Notifications for this case are not currently available, but updates will be provided in due course. An embedded document detailing the incident can be found below.

News Source : D.C. Witness

