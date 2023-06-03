“Traffic Violations Monitoring Saudi Arabia”: Saudi Arabia Starts Online Monitoring for 7 Traffic Violations

Saudi Arabia Implements Online Monitoring of 7 New Traffic Violations

The General Directorate of Traffic in Saudi Arabia has announced that it will begin online monitoring of seven new traffic violations starting this Sunday. The move aims to improve public safety and reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic regulations.

Violation 1: Non-Compliance of Trucks and Heavy Equipment to Drive in the Right Lane on a Multi-Lane Road, at Night

Trucks and heavy equipment are required to drive in the right lane on a multi-lane road, especially at night when visibility is limited. Failure to comply with this regulation can result in accidents, especially if other vehicles are unable to see them on the road.

Violation 2: Failure to Use Necessary Lights While Driving or in Poor Weather Conditions

Drivers are required to use necessary lights while driving, especially in poor weather conditions where visibility is not clear. Failure to comply with this regulation can lead to accidents and endanger the lives of other motorists on the road.

Violation 3: Driving Vehicles with Unclear License Plates in Violation of Road Traffic Regulations

Driving vehicles with unclear license plates is a violation of road traffic regulations in Saudi Arabia. This regulation is in place to ensure that vehicles are properly registered and identified, making it easier for authorities to track down reckless drivers and hold them accountable for their actions.

Violation 4: Parking Despite Lack of Parking Space

Parking despite the lack of available parking space can lead to traffic congestion and accidents, especially in busy urban areas where space is limited. Drivers are encouraged to park in designated parking areas to avoid blocking traffic and endangering pedestrians.

Violation 5: Transport Vehicles Violations Include Bypassing Weight and Dimension Measuring Stations

Transport vehicles are required to comply with weight and dimension regulations to ensure road safety. Bypassing weight and dimension measuring stations can result in accidents and damage to roads and bridges, which can be costly to repair.

Violation 6: Driving on Roads or Footpaths or on Road Shoulders Where Driving is Prohibited

Driving on roads or footpaths or on road shoulders where driving is prohibited is a violation of road traffic regulations in Saudi Arabia. This regulation is in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other motorists on the road.

Violation 7: Other Reckless Driving Behaviors

Other reckless driving behaviors that endanger public safety, such as speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and texting while driving, are also monitored by the General Directorate of Traffic in Saudi Arabia. These violations carry heavy fines and penalties, including the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license.

The General Directorate of Traffic in Saudi Arabia is committed to improving road safety and reducing the number of accidents caused by reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic regulations. By implementing online monitoring of these seven new traffic violations, authorities hope to raise awareness among drivers and encourage them to comply with regulations for the safety of all road users.

