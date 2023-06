News Update

Breaking News:

Recently, there was news similar to an episode of “Aibou” that came into my sight… Ahhh.

One male soldier confirmed dead after firing an automatic rifle at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range. Another soldier is in cardiac arrest. An 18-year-old soldier has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Location: Gifu City. (FNN Prime Online)





