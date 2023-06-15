Tragedy in Visalia: Angelica Ramirez’s Killer Identified 28 Years Later, Suspect Already Deceased

Angelica Ramirez : Angelica Ramirez: DNA match leads to identification of suspect in 1994 murder case

In March 1994, Angelica Ramirez (10) disappeared from a Visalia Swap Meet ground after walking to the restroom a few meters away from her parents’ booth. Two days later, her body was found in a canal about 30 miles away, and it was discovered that she had been raped and strangled. The case went unsolved for almost 30 years until detectives used the suspect’s DNA collected from the scene to find a potential match using GEDMatch. The match led them to Ramiro Villegas, a man with a history of sexually assaulting children who had died before the discovery was made. Oxygen’s show On the Case With Paula Zahn covered the case in an episode titled Tragedy in Visalia. The investigation used GEDMatch, a genetic genealogy database, to upload evidence and find a match, leading them to Los Angeles, where the suspect resided. Villegas had a history of criminal charges and was deported to Mexico, where he died in 2014.

News Source : Nikita Mahato

