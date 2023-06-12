Tragedy Strikes: Bay Shore Man, 38, Dies in Car Accident

Brian Nieves passes away after a fatal car accident

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Brian Nieves, a 38-year-old resident of Bay Shore, who lost his life in a tragic car accident.

The details of the accident are still under investigation, but it has been confirmed that Brian was involved in a collision that ultimately led to his untimely death.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Brian’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering spirit.

May he rest in peace.

