Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Calvin Miller, Dakota Miller, and Siblings as Driver Dozed Off Behind the Wheel

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Calvin Miller, age 41, and his son Dakota Miller, age 14. They were tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when Calvin was driving his family home after a weekend trip. Unfortunately, he fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to veer off the road and hit a tree. Calvin and Dakota were pronounced dead at the scene. Calvin was a beloved husband and father. He worked hard to provide for his family and always put their needs before his own. Dakota was a talented athlete and musician who had a bright future ahead of him. The family is survived by Calvin's wife and Dakota's mother, Sarah, and their two other children, Emily and Ethan. They ask for privacy during this difficult time and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from their community. A memorial service will be held in honor of Calvin and Dakota on Friday at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church. The family requests that donations be made to the American Sleep Apnea Association in lieu of flowers.





