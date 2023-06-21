Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Steve Starkey, Wife Julie, and Ronald Meeker on Iowa Highway 127

Steve Starkey Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Starkey, his wife Julie and Ronald Meeker in a fatal car accident on Iowa Highway 127.
Steve was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Steve had a successful career in finance and was known for his kindness and generosity.
Steve is survived by his children, parents, and siblings. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Steve, Julie and Ronald Meeker during this difficult time.
