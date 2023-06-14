Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Jack Blue in Southeastern Oklahoma: Obituary

Jack Blue Passes Away in Tragic Accident in Southeastern Oklahoma

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack Blue, who died in a tragic accident in southeastern Oklahoma. Jack was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 15, 1980, and spent most of his life in the state.

Jack was a devoted husband and father of three children. He was a hard worker and valued member of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, and loved nothing more than spending time hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

On the day of the accident, Jack was driving home from work when his vehicle was hit by another car. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, Jack passed away at the scene. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, October 15th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation in Jack’s memory.

