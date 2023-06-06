Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Jerry Torres, a Beloved Husband and Father from Fort Worth, TX: Obituary

Jerry Torres Obituary

Jerry Torres, a loving husband and father from Fort Worth, TX, passed away in a tragic accident on [date].

[Insert more information about Jerry Torres, such as his age, occupation, hobbies, and achievements.]

He will be deeply missed by his wife [name], his children [names], and other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

The funeral service for Jerry Torres will be held on [date] at [location].

[Insert information about how to send condolences or make a donation in Jerry Torres’ memory.]

Jerry Torres obituary Fort Worth TX Condolences for Jerry Torres family Remembering Jerry Torres tragic accident Funeral arrangements for Jerry Torres Jerry Torres legacy as a husband and father