Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Kara Lemons of Lake Charles, LA on June 4th: Obituary

Kara Lemons

Kara Lemons of Lake Charles, LA passed away tragically on June 4 in an accident.

Kara was born on August 12, 1992, in Lake Charles, LA. She attended Lake Charles High School and graduated in 2010. She then went on to attend Louisiana State University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Kara was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. She had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She was passionate about volunteering and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kara is survived by her parents, John and Susan Lemons, and her siblings, Michael and Sarah Lemons.

A memorial service will be held in Kara’s honor on June 10 at the Lake Charles Baptist Church at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross in Kara’s memory.

