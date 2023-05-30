Tragic Accident Involving Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar Results in Loss of Three Children: Obituary

Bismarck Pastor Chad Fryar Involved in Accident with Family: 2 Daughters and 1 Son Dead

Bismarck, North Dakota is in mourning after a tragic accident claimed the lives of three young children from a local family. Pastor Chad Fryar, who leads the congregation at Bismarck’s New Hope Church, was driving his family home from a vacation when their vehicle was struck by another car.

The accident occurred on Friday, July 30th, on Highway 83 near Wilton, North Dakota. According to reports, the Fryar family’s SUV was struck by a car driven by a 28-year-old woman who had crossed into their lane. The impact caused the Fryar’s vehicle to roll over several times, ejecting three of the children from the car.

Tragically, 7-year-old Selah Fryar, 9-year-old Camden Fryar, and 10-year-old Janae Fryar all died at the scene. Pastor Fryar, his wife, and their fourth child, a 5-year-old son, were all injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Fryar family has been active in the Bismarck community for many years, with Pastor Fryar serving as a leader in the local church and his wife, Amanda, working as a teacher in the Bismarck public school system. The loss of their three children has left the community reeling with grief and shock.

In a statement released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, they said, “This is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of everyone in our community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Fryar family and offer our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this terrible accident.”

The Bismarck community has rallied around the Fryar family in the wake of this tragedy, with many local businesses and community members offering support and condolences. A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday, August 3rd, in memory of Selah, Camden, and Janae.

The Fryar family has requested privacy during this difficult time but has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community.

Obituary

Selah Fryar, aged 7, Camden Fryar, aged 9, and Janae Fryar, aged 10, tragically passed away on Friday, July 30th, 2021, in a car accident near Wilton, North Dakota. They were all beloved children of Pastor Chad Fryar and his wife, Amanda.

Selah was a joyful and kind-hearted girl who loved dancing, singing, and playing with her friends. Camden was a curious and adventurous boy who enjoyed playing sports and exploring the outdoors. Janae was a creative and talented young lady who loved to draw, paint, and write stories.

Their passing has left a deep void in the hearts of their family and friends, as well as the entire Bismarck community. They will be remembered for their bright smiles, loving personalities, and the joy they brought into the lives of those around them.

The Fryar family has requested privacy during this difficult time but would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of Selah, Camden, and Janae.

