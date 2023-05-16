Tragic Accident: One-Year-Old Harper Wren Passes Away After Being Struck by Train in Hardin

RIP: Harper Wren Death

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a train in Hardin. Harper Wren was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train on Friday, August 6, 2021, at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street West and Crawford Avenue in Hardin.

The Tragedy

The tragedy occurred when Harper’s family was returning home from a nearby park. According to eyewitnesses, Harper broke free from her mother’s grasp and ran towards the tracks. Her mother, who was carrying another infant, was unable to catch up to her in time.

The train’s conductor saw Harper on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brakes, but it was too late. The train struck Harper, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Community’s Reaction

The news of Harper’s death has left the Hardin community in shock and mourning. Many have expressed their condolences and sympathies to Harper’s family, who are understandably devastated by their loss.

Local residents have also taken to social media to share their grief and offer support to the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Harper’s funeral expenses and has already raised over $15,000.

Safety Concerns

Harper’s death has also raised concerns about the safety of the area near the tracks. Some residents have pointed out that the intersection where Harper was hit is not equipped with a pedestrian bridge or a crossing signal.

Others have noted that the area is often used by pedestrians, including children, to access the nearby park and that the lack of safety measures puts them at risk of accidents.

Preventing Accidents

Harper’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of taking steps to prevent accidents near train tracks. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Always obey warning signs and signals near train tracks. Never walk or play on train tracks or railroad property. Teach children about the dangers of trains and the importance of staying away from tracks. If you live near train tracks, make sure your property is secured and that children cannot access the tracks. When crossing train tracks, always look both ways and listen for approaching trains.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Harper Wren is a tragedy that has left the Hardin community reeling. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

At the same time, we must use this tragedy as a reminder of the importance of safety around train tracks. By taking steps to prevent accidents, we can help ensure that no other families have to suffer the same heartbreaking loss.

