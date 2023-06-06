Tragic Boating Accident Claims Life of Crusty Nova Founder Shane McClelland in Nixa, Missouri

Shane McClelland, Founder of Crusty Nova in Nixa, Missouri, Dies in Tragic Boating Accident

The community of Nixa, Missouri is mourning the loss of Shane McClelland, the beloved founder of Crusty Nova, who tragically passed away in a boating accident. The news of his death has made headlines across the region and beyond, as friends, family, and fans alike remember the man who brought so much joy to their lives.

