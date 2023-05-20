Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old Girl in NYC: High-Speed BMW Crash Captured in Video and Fortune Williams Obituary

Fortune Williams Obituary

Fortune Williams, a 14-year-old girl from New York City, tragically lost her life in a high-speed BMW crash that occurred on February 26, 2021. The incident happened in Brooklyn, where Fortune was a resident. The news of her untimely death shocked the entire community, and her family and friends are still mourning her loss.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, Fortune was walking on the sidewalk when a black BMW sedan lost control, jumped the curb, and struck her. The incident happened on a Friday evening, and several eyewitnesses saw the car speeding down the street. The driver of the car, identified as 18-year-old Claudio Poggy, was allegedly racing with another vehicle when the crash occurred. Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested Poggy, who was charged with reckless endangerment, manslaughter, and drag racing.

The Aftermath

Fortune was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her family and friends were devastated by the news and set up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses. The page received an overwhelming response, and many people donated to support the family in their time of need.

The incident also sparked outrage in the community, with many people calling for stricter laws and enforcement against street racing. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement condemning the incident and promising to take action to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Fortune’s Life

Fortune Williams was a bright and talented young girl who had a passion for music and dance. She was a student at the Brooklyn Academy of Science and the Environment and was known for her kind nature and infectious smile. Her family and friends described her as a loving and caring person who always put others first.

Fortune’s death is a tragic loss for her family and the community. Her memory will live on through the impact she had on those who knew her and the legacy she leaves behind.

Conclusion

The death of Fortune Williams is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and street racing. It is a tragedy that could have been prevented, and her family and friends are left to mourn the loss of a young life full of promise. As a community, we must come together to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again and that we take every precaution to keep our streets safe for everyone.

1. High-speed car crash

2. Teenage fatalities in car accidents

3. Dangerous driving behavior

4. Traffic safety laws and regulations

5. Impact of tragic accidents on families and communities