Tragic Death of 2-Year-Old in Summerville SC Swimming Pool Drowning: Obituary of Henry Moody







Henry Moody Obituary Summerville SC

Henry Moody Obituary Summerville SC

The Summerville community is mourning the tragic loss of a 2-year-old child who drowned in a swimming pool. The victim, identified as Henry Moody, was found unresponsive in the pool and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a private residence in Summerville. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Henry Moody’s family has released a statement expressing their grief and asking for privacy during this difficult time. They described their son as a happy and energetic child who brought joy to everyone he met.

The community has rallied around the family, offering support and condolences. A vigil will be held in Henry Moody’s memory at a later date.

The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, especially with the summer months approaching. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take necessary precautions when children are near water.





Summerville SC Drowning Accident Henry Moody Swimming Pool Tragedy Toddler Death in Summerville Swimming Pool Obituary for Henry Moody, Victim of Drowning Summerville SC Community Mourns Drowning Victims