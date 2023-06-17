Tragic death of Ali Raza and Alisha after locking themselves in car

“Ali Raza and Alisha suffocation death” : Tragic Death of Ali Raza and Alisha Locked in Car

A heartbreaking incident occurred on Saturday as a four-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister lost their lives after accidentally locking themselves in a car. The tragic cause of death was suffocation, as they were trapped inside while their family was preoccupied with guests. The young victims were identified as Ali Raza and Alisha. Authorities revealed that they remained locked in the car for two hours while their family searched for them inside the house. Sadly, when the family finally discovered the children, it was too late, and they had already passed away.

Read Full story : Two children died of suffocation in the car in Sukkar /

News Source : Jamil Mughal

