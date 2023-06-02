Tragic Death of Chad Leitner in Lithia, FL Motorcycle Accident

Remembering Chad Leitner: A Tragic Loss for the Lithia Community

Chad Leitner, a beloved member of the Lithia community, passed away in a motorcycle accident on August 15th, 2021. The news of his sudden death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Career

Chad was born on December 4th, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. He grew up in Lithia and attended Newsome High School, where he was an active member of the football team. After graduation, he pursued his passion for mechanics and became a skilled technician, working at several local car dealerships.

A Passion for Motorcycles

Chad had a great love for motorcycles, and he spent much of his free time riding and customizing his bikes. He was a member of several local motorcycle clubs and participated in many charity rides and events. His passion for motorcycles was contagious, and he inspired many others to take up the hobby.

The Tragic Accident

On the day of the accident, Chad was riding his motorcycle on State Road 60 when a car pulled out in front of him. Despite his best efforts to avoid a collision, he was tragically struck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Remembering Chad

Chad was a kind, generous, and loving person who touched the lives of many in the Lithia community. His sudden death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

His family has set up a memorial fund in his honor to help support the causes that he was passionate about, including motorcycle safety and local charities. Those who wish to donate can do so through the fund’s website.

Final Thoughts

Chad Leitner was a remarkable person who lived life to the fullest and brought joy to those around him. His untimely death is a tragic loss for the Lithia community, but his memory will live on through the many lives he touched. Rest in peace, Chad.

