Tragic Death of Jeffrie Prendergast in Nashville Single-Vehicle Collision that Also Claims Lives of 3 Franklin Teens

Jeffrie Prendergast Obituary – Nashville Single-vehicle Collision Kills 3 Franklin Teens

Jeffrie Prendergast, age 17, passed away on Wednesday in a single-vehicle collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The accident also claimed the lives of two other Franklin teenagers, 16-year-old Samantha Jackson and 18-year-old Marcus Johnson.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Jeffrie was a junior at Franklin High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad and participated in theater productions. She was known for her infectious smile and positive attitude, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

Funeral arrangements for Jeffrie have not yet been announced.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of all three teenagers who lost their lives in this tragic accident.





