Tragic Death of Middle School Student Malik K. Pearson in Train Accident

Malik Pearson Obituary: A Life Cut Short

Introduction

On the morning of March 15th, 2021, the community of Westlake, Ohio was struck with a devastating loss. Malik K. Pearson, a beloved student at Lee Burneson Middle School, was tragically struck and killed by a train on his way to school. Malik Pearson was a young boy with a bright future ahead of him, and his death has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community.

Early Life

Malik K. Pearson was born on January 7th, 2008, to his parents, Marcus and Tamara Pearson. Malik was the youngest of three siblings, with an older brother, Michael, and an older sister, Maya. Malik grew up in Westlake, Ohio, where he attended Lee Burneson Middle School. From a young age, Malik was known for his infectious smile and his kind and caring nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a passion for making others feel happy and loved.

Education

Malik Pearson was a bright and enthusiastic student who excelled in his studies. He was an active member of the Lee Burneson Middle School community and was a member of several clubs, including the school’s robotics team. Malik had a natural talent for science and technology, and he hoped to pursue a career in engineering when he grew up. Malik was a beloved member of the Lee Burneson Middle School community, and his teachers and classmates will miss him dearly.

Personality and Hobbies

Malik Pearson was a young boy with a big heart and an infectious personality. He had a love for life and a passion for helping others. Malik was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he had a talent for making everyone around him feel happy and loved. He had a natural gift for making people laugh, and he loved to tell jokes and play pranks on his friends and family.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Malik was passionate about sports and enjoyed playing basketball and football with his friends. He also had a love for music, and he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Malik was a well-rounded young boy with a bright future ahead of him.

Impact of His Death

The death of Malik Pearson has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. His kindness, compassion, and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The Lee Burneson Middle School community has come together to mourn the loss of one of their own, and grief counselors have been made available to students and staff members.

Malik’s death has also been a tragic reminder of the importance of safety when it comes to train tracks. The Westlake Police Department has urged the community to be vigilant when crossing train tracks and to always follow safety guidelines.

Conclusion

Malik K. Pearson was a young boy with a bright future ahead of him. His kindness, compassion, and infectious smile touched the lives of everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Malik’s loved ones during this difficult time, and we hope that his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

