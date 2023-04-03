Tragic death of owner leaves Lurchers Ace and Ray homeless at six months and three years old. Please RT to help them find a new home together. #WALES #UK #bondedpair

Kindly share to assist in rehoming Ace and Ray together in #WALES #UK.

These two Lurchers, aged 6 months and 3, are a bonded pair. Unfortunately, their previous owner has passed away. However, they could potentially live with another dog. They are fully housetrained.

Further information is available below.

#dogs #animals

Ace and Ray, the two adorable Lurchers, are in search of a loving home in Wales or the UK, but they’d love your help to spread the word. They are an inseparable pair, aged 6 months and 3, who are looking for a forever home together. Unfortunately, their previous owner has passed away, and they are now in desperate need of a family who can provide them with the love and care they deserve.

Ace and Ray are housetrained and have a loving nature, making them a great choice for any family. They may be able to live with another dog if properly introduced.

As a bonded pair, they need each other’s love and companionship, and it would break their hearts to be separated. If you are looking to adopt a dog or add to your animal kingdom, consider adopting Ace and Ray. They are just waiting for someone to give them the chance at a happy life.

If you’re interested in adopting these sweet pups, visit the Animal Adoptions UK website for more information. Remember, adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment, but the joy and love they bring to our lives are priceless. Let’s help Ace and Ray find their forever home.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

Please retweet to help Ace and Ray find a home together #WALES #UK BONDED PAIR, Lurchers aged 6 months and 3. Sadly their owner has passed away. They may be able to live with another dog

They are housetrained.

DETAILShttps://t.co/LnE4O2XBeE… #dogs #animals pic.twitter.com/JMnulfGYwO — Animal Adoptions UK (@AdoptionsUk) April 3, 2023

Please retweet to help Ace and Ray find a home together #WALES #UK BONDED PAIR, Lurchers aged 6 months and 3. Sadly their owner has passed away. They may be able to live with another dog

They are housetrained.

DETAILS👇https://t.co/LnE4O2XBeE… #dogs #animals pic.twitter.com/JMnulfGYwO — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) April 3, 2023