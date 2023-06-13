Tragic Death of Rayna Eyerman, Beloved Mother from Shresbury NJ, Mourned by Family

Obituary of Rayna Eyerman

Rayna Eyerman, a beloved mother of Shresbury, NJ, has tragically passed away. Her family and friends are mourning her sudden death.

Rayna was born on August 5th, 1972, in Newark, NJ. She grew up in a loving family and attended local schools. Rayna was a compassionate and caring person who always put others before herself. She had a passion for helping people and was involved in several community organizations.

Rayna was a devoted mother to her two children, Ethan and Olivia. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed taking them on adventures. Rayna also had a love for music and enjoyed attending concerts with her friends.

Rayna will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Ethan and Olivia, her mother, father, and siblings. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rayna’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

