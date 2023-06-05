Tragic Death of Sherry Schmidt, MMA Fighter, in Car Accident Captured on Video







Tragic News: MMA Fighter Sherry Schmidt Passes Away Following Car Accident

A devastating accident has taken the life of MMA fighter Sherry Schmidt. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Sherry was driving home from training. According to reports, her car was hit by another vehicle on the highway, causing her car to spin out of control and crash into a nearby barrier. Sherry was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Sherry Schmidt was a rising star in the MMA world, with a promising career ahead of her. She was known for her fierce fighting style and dedication to her craft. Her passing has left a void in the MMA community and beyond.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sherry’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed.





