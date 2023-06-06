Tragic Demise of Crusty Nova’s Owner, Shane McClelland, Leaves a Void in Nixa, MO

Shane McClelland, Owner of Crusty Nova, Passes Away in a Boating Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shane McClelland, the beloved owner of Crusty Nova in Nixa, MO. Shane was a remarkable individual who made significant contributions to the racing industry and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the racing community.

The details of the tragic accident are still being investigated, but it has been confirmed that Shane passed away in a single-boat accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Shane’s legacy will not be forgotten, and we will always remember his passion, dedication, and enthusiasm for racing. Rest in peace, Shane.

