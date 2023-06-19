Tragic Demise of Dan Stowell: Fatal Accident During Mid Ohio Road Kart Racing

Tragic News: Dan Stowell Passes Away After Accident During Mid Ohio Road Kart Racing

Dan Stowell, a well-known road kart racer, has passed away after a tragic accident during the Mid Ohio Road Kart Racing event. The incident occurred during a race, and despite the best efforts of the medical team on site, Dan could not be revived.

Dan was a talented racer who had competed in numerous kart racing events over the years. He was well-liked by his fellow racers and had a passion for the sport that was contagious. His enthusiasm for racing will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dan’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

