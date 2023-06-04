Tragic Demise of Diane: Vanessa Wokurka-Sabia’s Mother Passes Away in Bensenville Car Crash

Diane Wokurka-Sabia Dies in Car Accident

Early Life

Diane Wokurka-Sabia was born on August 12, 1965, to parents John and Mary Wokurka. She grew up in Bensenville, Illinois, and attended Bensenville Community High School. After graduating, she went on to attend college at Northern Illinois University, where she earned a degree in education.

Family Life

Diane married her high school sweetheart, Tony Sabia, in 1987. They settled in Bensenville and had two children, Vanessa and Anthony. Diane was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first. She was active in her children’s school and extracurricular activities, and she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Professional Life

After college, Diane began her career as a teacher. She taught at several elementary schools in the Bensenville area before becoming a reading specialist. Her passion for teaching and her dedication to her students earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students alike.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of June 12, 2021, Diane was driving home from a family gathering when she was involved in a car accident. The accident occurred on York Road in Bensenville. Tragically, Diane did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Remembering Diane

Diane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and teacher. She touched the lives of countless students and colleagues over the course of her career. She was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her unwavering dedication to her family and her profession.

Final Thoughts

Diane’s passing is a tremendous loss to her family, friends, and the community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in Peace, Diane Wokurka-Sabia.

