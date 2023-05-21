Tragic Demise of Kiana Torres, 21-Year-Old HEB Manager in San Angelo Accident, TX

Kiana Torres: Remembering a Life Cut Too Short

A Tragic Accident in San Angelo, TX

On the evening of June 4th, 2021, Kiana Torres was driving on the 200 block of Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo, Texas when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Sadly, Kiana did not survive the accident and passed away at the young age of 21. The San Angelo Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

A Talented HEB Manager

Kiana Torres was a talented young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. She was a manager at the HEB grocery store in San Angelo and was highly respected by her colleagues and customers alike. Kiana was known for her positive attitude, her strong work ethic, and her dedication to providing excellent customer service.

A Loving Daughter and Sister

Kiana was also a beloved daughter and sister. She was born on May 5th, 2000 in San Antonio, Texas to her parents, Lee and Monica Torres. She had two younger siblings, a brother named Levi and a sister named Kaitlyn. Kiana was a loving and supportive sister who always looked out for her siblings.

A Life Full of Promise

Kiana’s untimely death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief. She was a young woman with so much promise and potential, and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her. Kiana’s family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community during this difficult time.

A Legacy of Kindness and Dedication

Although Kiana’s life was cut tragically short, her legacy will live on through the memories she has left behind. She will be remembered for her kindness, her dedication, and her unwavering commitment to excellence. Kiana’s family and friends will always hold her close in their hearts and will honor her memory by living their lives with the same spirit of kindness and dedication that she embodied.

A Final Farewell

Kiana Torres’s funeral service was held on June 12th, 2021 at St. Matthews Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. Her family, friends, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes to this remarkable young woman. Kiana may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

