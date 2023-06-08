Tragic Demise of Mackenzie Hunter: Mariposa County High School Student, 18, Passes Away in Car Crash; 15-Year-Old Companion Sustains Injuries

Mackenzie Hunter Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mackenzie Hunter, an 18-year-old student at Mariposa County High School. Mackenzie was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday, May 10th, 2021, while driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was injured in the crash.

Mackenzie was an active member of the Mariposa community, involved in various school activities and loved by many. She had a passion for dance and was a member of the Mariposa Dance Company. Mackenzie will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

The accident is currently under investigation by local authorities, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.

