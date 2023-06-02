Tragic Demise of Puerto Rican Urban Singer “Pacho El Antifeka”: The Cause of his Death and Obituary

Introduction

Puerto Rico’s urban music scene has lost one of its rising stars, Pacho “El Antifeka” shot to death on July 11, 2021. The news of his death has shocked his fans and the entire music industry. Here’s an overview of his life, career, and untimely death.

Early Life and Career

Pacho was born on February 14, 1996, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. He began his music career in 2015 and gained popularity with his unique style of music, which blended trap, reggaeton, and Latin pop. He had collaborated with several well-known artists, including Daddy Yankee, Arcangel, and Bad Bunny.

Cause of Death

Pacho was shot multiple times while driving his car in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the police are investigating the case.

Obituary

Pacho’s death has left a void in the Puerto Rican music industry. He was known for his catchy lyrics, unique voice, and ability to connect with his fans. His death has been mourned by his fans, friends, and fellow artists. Daddy Yankee tweeted, “I am speechless with the news of Pacho’s death. He was a young man with a promising career and a great human being. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Bad Bunny, who had collaborated with Pacho on the song “Como Soy,” also shared his condolences on Instagram. He wrote, “Rest in peace, Pacho. We will always remember your great talent and your good vibes. You will be missed.”

Pacho’s death is a tragic reminder of the rising violence in Puerto Rico, where there have been more than 200 homicides in the first six months of 2021. The music industry has lost a young talent, and his family has lost a son, brother, and friend.

Conclusion

Pacho’s death has shaken the Puerto Rican music industry and his fans worldwide. His music will continue to live on, and his legacy will be remembered by his fans and fellow artists. May he rest in peace.

