Spanish Racer Raul Torras Martinez Dies in Supertwin Race at 2023 Isle of Man TT

Tragically, Spanish motorcycle racer Raul Torras Martinez has passed away due to injuries sustained during the first Supertwin race at the 2023 Isle of Man TT. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

