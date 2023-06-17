Tragic E-Bike Accident Claims Life of 13-Year-Old Boy at Albion Park Oval in Australia

Tragic E-Bike Accident Claims the Life of a 13-Year-Old Boy at Albion Park Oval in Australia

A 13-year-old boy lost his life in a devastating e-bike accident at Albion Park Oval in Australia. The incident occurred when the young teenager lost control of his e-bike and collided with a metal railing. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the boy could not be saved.

The tragic accident has left the community in shock and mourning. The local authorities have urged all e-bike riders to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

