Tragic House Fire Claims the Life of Cory Sobchuk, 38, in Brandon, MB: Obituary and Cause of Death Revealed

Cory Sobchuk Obituary

Brandon, MB – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Cory Sobchuk, 38, who died in a tragic house fire on [date].

Cory was born in Brandon, MB and grew up in the area. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He had a passion for music and was known for his ability to make people laugh.

His death has left a profound impact on all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Cory’s life will be held at [location] on [date].

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the [charity name].

Brandon MB tragic house fire Cory Sobchuk death Obituary for Cory Sobchuk Cause of death for Cory Sobchuk Man, 38, dies in house fire in Brandon MB