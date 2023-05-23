Tragic Incident at Federal Way Bar Leaves Two Women Dead and One Man Injured.

RIP: Two Women Died, and One Man Was Injured Following a Deadly Shooting Outside Federal Way Bar

A deadly shooting outside a Federal Way bar has left two women dead and one man injured. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and the police are still investigating the matter.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting took place outside the Deja Vu Bar and Grill on Pacific Highway South. According to the police, they received a call around 11:40 pm about a shooting outside the bar. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots, and when the police arrived at the scene, they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to the hospital.

The Victims

The two women, aged 27 and 29, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The man, who is in his 30s, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

The Investigation

The police are still investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests. They are reviewing surveillance footage from the bar and interviewing witnesses to gather more information about the shooting. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Community’s Reaction

The shooting has left the community in shock. Many residents have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and are calling for an end to gun violence. The Deja Vu Bar and Grill has been a popular spot for locals, and many are saddened by the incident.

The Need for Gun Control

This shooting has once again highlighted the need for gun control in the US. Gun violence has become a significant problem in the country, with mass shootings and gun-related incidents increasing every year. It is time for lawmakers to take action and implement stricter gun laws to prevent these incidents from happening.

Conclusion

The shooting outside the Deja Vu Bar and Grill is a tragic incident that has left two women dead and one man injured. The police are still investigating the matter, and the community is calling for an end to gun violence. It is time for lawmakers to take action and implement stricter gun laws to prevent these incidents from happening in the future.

