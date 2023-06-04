Tragic Incident Claims Life of 15-Year-Old Eriya Ruiz on Friday

Eriya Ruiz Death: A Tragic Incident that Shook the Community

The Incident

On Friday, tragedy struck a family in the town of Oxnard, California. Eriya Ruiz, a 15-year-old girl, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a friend’s house. Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their efforts, Eriya was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Community’s Response

News of Eriya’s death spread quickly, and the community was left in shock and disbelief. Eriya was a popular student at Oxnard High School, where she was known for her infectious smile and outgoing personality. She was a member of the school’s cheerleading squad and was loved by her classmates and teachers alike.

The school district released a statement expressing their condolences to Eriya’s family and friends. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Eriya Ruiz during this incredibly difficult time. Eriya was a bright and vibrant member of our school community, and she will be deeply missed.”

The Oxnard Police Department also issued a statement, saying they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Eriya’s death. “We are working closely with the family and witnesses to determine what happened and how this tragedy could have been prevented.”

The Importance of Water Safety

Eriya’s death serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of water safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of injury death for children between the ages of 1 and 14. In 2019, there were 3,500 accidental drowning deaths in the United States.

Parents and caregivers are urged to take steps to prevent drowning, such as supervising children at all times when they are in or around water, teaching children to swim at a young age, and installing proper barriers and fencing around pools.

Remembering Eriya

As the community mourns the loss of Eriya, friends and family have taken to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to the young girl. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Eriya’s family with funeral expenses, and a candlelight vigil was held in her honor.

Eriya’s death is a tragedy that has left a deep impact on the community. As we mourn her loss, let us also remember the importance of water safety and strive to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Rest in peace, Eriya.

