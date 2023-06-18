“Tragic Loss: 21-Year-Old Michael Scott Campos-Kegley Found Deceased on Road in NE Salem”

Michael Scott Campos-Kegley Obituary

A young man, Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, who was only 21 years old, was found dead on a road in NE Salem. This news has shocked and saddened people all over the world.

Michael was a kind and loving person who was loved by all who knew him. He was known for his infectious smile and his positive attitude. Michael was always willing to help others and was always there for his friends and family.

The circumstances surrounding Michael’s death are still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. However, one thing is certain, Michael will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Salem Oregon News Michael Scott Campos-Kegley Obituary News Local Crime News Breaking News Updates